Carmella is back to work for WWE for WrestleMania 39 Week.

As we’ve noted, Carmella had been working a program with Chelsea Green, and was expected to team with Green in the WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way, but then she missed a few live events, and Piper Niven replaced Carmella in the tag team on RAW. Sonya Deville ended up teaming with Green, and will work the WrestleMania Showcase with her this weekend. There has been no update on Carmella’s status, and her last match was a 10-woman tag team bout at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden on March 12, which came 6 days after her last TV appearance on the March 6 RAW, where she lost a non-title match to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

In an update, Carmella announced on Twitter that she was in Los Angeles this week.

“Good morning, LA [sunglasses emoji],” she wrote.

One fan wrote that they missed Carmella, and she responded with, “I miss you guys too! Thanks so much for your support. Appreciate you!! [heart hands emoji]”

Carmella then appeared at a Los Angeles Angels MLB game on Tuesday night with Bobby Lashley and IYO SKY, as seen in the photos below.

There’s no word yet on when Carmella might return to the ring, but it was noted by Fightful Select how a WWE source indicated she has been “sidelined,” but no other details were provided. She is currently booked for a Make-A-Wish event and a Be A Star anti-bullying rally in Los Angeles this week.

There had been some online rumors going around on Carmella having heat within WWE, but sources dismissed those rumors as “ridiculous.”

You can see the related tweets below:

Even more Superstars on the field today! Thanks to our @WWE friends for visiting us at the Big A!

⭐️ @CarmellaWWE

⭐️ @Iyo_SkyWWE

⭐️ @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/9VQFpq3ebB — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 29, 2023

Good morning, LA 😎 — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) March 28, 2023

I miss you guys too! Thanks so much for your support. Appreciate you!! 🫶🏻 — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) March 28, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.