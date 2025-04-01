“Pretty Deadly: The Musical.”

It has been a project that Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have been wanting to see come to fruition for months now.

Apparently they’re not alone.

Carmella spoke with the New York Post for an interview this week, during which she revealed she actually pitched being involved in “Pretty Deadly: The Musical.”

“I pitched to work with Pretty Deadly. I reached out to them first, and they loved the idea,” she said. “They were all on board. We came up with ideas, pitches, and storylines. That’s when I was talking to the head writer about these ideas that we had. They were doing a musical at the time. They were pitching this musical. It was going to bomb, and then I was going to show up, and I was so excited. I feel like it was a perfect mesh of all of our characters. I love working with characters. R-Truth. James Ellsworth. The more ridiculous, the better. They are so all about their character that I feel it would have worked so well.”

She continued, “Everyone was on board and really liked it. Who knows, maybe someday in the future. When I was talking with the writer, we were like, ‘Maybe I will be part of the musical. I’ve always wanted to be on Broadway. Can I be in the musical?’ He’s like, ‘Maybe. I don’t know with the filming if it will work out timing-wise.’ The ideas we were coming up with were insane, but to be part of a WWE musical, that would have been ridiculous, but Carmella would have thrived.”

