WWE superstar Carmella was a guest on today’s edition of Talking Smack to hype up her women’s title matchup against Bianca Belair on next week’s SmackDown. Below are the highlights of her appearance.

How Bayley is her best friend:

Here’s the thing, let me tell you this, Bayley is one of my best-best-best friends. It’s awful what happened to her, it really is. My heart goes out to her and I feel really bad. But, I am grateful that I am going to be the one that is replacing her because there is no one in this company, no one on the whole roster; Raw, SmackDown, who knows Bianca better than Bayley.

Says Bayley knows everything about Bianca Belair:

Bayley has had so many matches against Bianca. She knows her in and out. She knows what makes her tick, she knows what her strengths are, what he weaknesses are. So, if you don’t think Bayley is going to share that information with me, you are totally kidding yourself. So, I am going into this match so prepared it’s not even funny. Bianca Belair should be scared. She should be worried.

