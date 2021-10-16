WWE star and former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast to discuss the upcoming Crown Jewel pay per view, and how she’s proud of her “working” of the crowd moment at SummerSlam. Highlights are below.

Says she is proud that she worked the crowd at SummerSlam:

“It was crazy. I watch them doing packages now and they just write me out of this history. First of all, I was part of this huge moment at SummerSlam. If my music had not hit initially, then I don’t think Becky would have gotten the reaction she did. I’m going to say that. I know that’s pretty cocky to say, but if Becky’s music hit first, would she have gotten a great reaction? Of course, she’s Becky Lynch. However, when my music hit, they were so mad. I’m walking down the aisle, taking my sweet time and relishing in this moment. So, when Becky’s music hit, it made it that much bigger. I’m proud of that moment.”

On wrestling Twitter’s reaction to her win and how she wants Bianca to take the title at Crown Jewel:

“It’s insane. That’s Twitter for you. ‘We want Becky, we want Becky,’ now we have her, ‘Ah, we didn’t want her like that.’ Sorry, you can’t have your cake and eat it too, but that is wrestling Twitter. I’m excited for that match, those girls are going to tear it down, and I kinda want to see Bianca walk out as champion.”

