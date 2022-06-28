WWE superstar and former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella took to Twitter earlier today and commented on her success in the company since joining the main roster back in 2016. The Queen of Staten Island states that whatever WWE has thrown her way, she has risen to the occasion.

Her full tweets reads, “You can make me a manager, give me a guy without a chin, a dance break mid match, change my character, have me wear a mask, be a last minute replacement and I’m ALWAYS going to show up and show out. I rise to every occasion and you can’t take that away from me.”

Aside from her world title run, Mella has been a one-time WWE women’s tag champion, and a two-time WWE 24/7 champion. Check out her full tweet below.