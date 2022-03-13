WWE star and former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella took to Twitter to show off the wound she sustained during last night’s house show. She writes, “Be a lady wrestler, they said… it will be fun, they said.”
Be a lady wrestler, they said… it will be fun, they said.. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/MQC6UDnEec
— The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) March 13, 2022
WWE has also released a Twitter thread showing off some of the best power couples at WrestleMania. This includes Triple H and Stephanie, Miz and Maryse, Natalya and Tyson Kidd, Edge and Beth Phoenix, Caremlla and Corey Graves, and more.
#WrestleMania @WWEUsos @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/SaBF4fMKTJ
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022
#WrestleMania @mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/HIcDpQtGGK
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022
#WrestleMania @CarmellaWWE @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/xAifCWvoXN
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022
#WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/LXSEQIJjJ0
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022