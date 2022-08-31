Carmella says she’s not sure when she will be able to return to the ring for WWE.

As noted, Carmella suffered an injury while working with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka at the August 6 WWE live event in North Charleston, SC. She reportedly hit her head on the ring post and went down, but was able to get back up and walk away on her own. She has not wrestled since then.

In an update, a fan on Twitter asked Carmella when she will be back and Carmella noted that she’s still recovering.

“I’m not sure yet.. still recovering,” Carmella wrote. “Hopefully soon! [crossed fingers emoji] I miss y’all [heart emoji x 3]”

Carmella has not appeared on TV since teaming with Tamina Snuka for a loss to Asuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke on the July 28 edition of WWE Main Event. Her last RAW appearance came on July 18 when she came up short against Belair.

I’m not sure yet.. still recovering. Hopefully soon! 🤞🏻 I miss y’all ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/olg67O3yec — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) August 29, 2022

