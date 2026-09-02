Carmella says she is not retired from professional wrestling.

During a recent appearance on Laura Cleary’s “Hot Mom Sh*t” podcast (see video below), the former WWE star indicated that she had retired while discussing her responsibilities as a mother and desire to support her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves.

Carmella later clarified her status on social media, stating that she remains open to an in-ring return.

“You guys…. My foot is healed,” she wrote via her official X account (see post below). “And I’m in the best shape of my life….. definitely not retired.”

Bayley responded to the post with a two-word challenge.

“PROVE IT,” wrote Bayley.

It remains to be seen whether the exchange will lead to anything between Carmella and Bayley on WWE television.

Carmella departed WWE after her contract expired in 2025. She has not wrestled since competing at a WWE live event in March 2023.