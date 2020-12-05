WWE superstar Carmella was the latest guest on WWE’s Talking Smack to hype her upcoming SmackDown women’s title matchup against Sasha Banks. Hear what she had to say below.

On getting a title shot against Banks at TLC:

Well, are you surprised? I’m Carmella. I’m untouchable. I’m fabulous. Yes. I took some time off, but I’m right back where I need to be, honey.

On Banks not expanding her horizons like she has:

Imagine what it’s like to have one goal your entire life. Her only goal in life was to get to WWE. While she was trying to get to the WWE, I was cheering in the NFL and the NBA. I was on the cover of calendars. I was traveling the world. And then I decided, you know what? Maybe I’ll try the WWE. And then I did, and then I did it better than her, and she’s mad about it. I feel sorry for her, to be honest. It’s embarrassing. This is her one goal, and I’m doing it better than her.

How she’s better than Sasha:

Sasha’s a trailblazer. She’s one of the Four Horsewomen. Just ask anyone; that’s all they talk about. I won’t discredit her for that. She has put in the work and the effort, but I’m better.

(Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription)