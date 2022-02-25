WWE star and current women’s tag champion Carmella recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News about her desire to be on the WrestleMania 38 card, and more importantly, being able to reconnect with the WWE Universe now that the pandemic is beginning to ease up. Highlights from the interview are below.

Hopes to be involved in the WrestleMania 38 card in any fashion:

I would love to defend our championships or be involved in any capacity. I’ve never really had a high profile feud or story going into WrestleMania so that would be amazing. But honestly, what I’m looking forward to most is just that week leading into WrestleMania — being there with the fans.

Says that she is looking forward to reconnecting with the WWE Universe during WrestleMania 38 week: