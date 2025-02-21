A former WWE World Champion has officially parted ways with the company following the expiration of their contract.

Carmella, a former SmackDown Women’s Champion and one of WWE’s most recognizable female superstars, is no longer under contract with the promotion. The expiration of her deal means she is now a free agent, opening the door for potential future opportunities outside of WWE.

Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, last competed in a WWE ring in March 2023. Her return at that time lasted only around six weeks before she was once again sidelined. Prior to that brief comeback, she had been out of action since 2022.

During her time away from the ring, Carmella faced several personal and health-related challenges. Most notably, she and her husband, WWE NXT commentator Corey Graves (real name Matt Polinsky), welcomed their first child together. Additionally, she revealed she had been battling a condition known as drop foot, which can significantly impact mobility and athletic performance.

Carmella originally signed with WWE in 2013 and gained popularity through her work in NXT before transitioning to the main roster. Over the years, she captured multiple accolades, including the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank victory in 2017, which led to her SmackDown Women’s Championship reign. She also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and was known for her charisma, mic skills, and in-ring ability.

With her contract now expired, it remains to be seen whether Carmella will negotiate a new deal with WWE, explore opportunities in other wrestling promotions, or pursue endeavors outside the squared circle. Regardless of her next steps, her legacy as a trailblazing female performer in WWE is firmly established.

