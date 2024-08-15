A new matchup announced for the August 16th WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Carmelo Hayes will clash with Andrade El Idolo once again in singles-action, the third time the two men have met over the last couple of months. The news was broken by Hayes, who cut a promo on his social media channels challenging Andrade to a match.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AUGUST 16TH SMACKDOWN:

-Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Title Celebration

-Street Profits vs. DIY WWE Tag Team Title Number One Contenders Match

-Blair Davenport vs. Naomi

-Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens

-Roman Reigns to appear

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade