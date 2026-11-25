Carmelo Anthony has shared the story behind his famous photo with John Cena. has shared the story behind his famous photo with John Cena.

The NBA legend and WWE icon posed together during NBA All-Star Weekend in 2005, with the photo continuing to make the rounds on social media more than two decades later.

During a recent episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn, Anthony revealed that Cena gifted him a personalized championship belt on the night the photo was taken.

“He gave me the belt that night,” Anthony recalled. “He gave me the wrestling belt. I think it was a pool tournament at All-Star weekend. I’m a wrestling fan, my mom is a big wrestling fan. This was our moment.”

Anthony went on to explain that he initially tried to return the belt before realizing it had been customized specifically for him.

“He gave me the wrestling belt. I tried to give it back,” Anthony continued. “My name is on there. Got it engraved. They’re telling me, ‘This is the guy.’ Shoutout to my guy.”

During the same episode, Cody Rhodes addressed unfinished business with The Rock ahead of his WWE return at Survivor Series this weekend in Houston, TX.