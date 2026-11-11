Carmelo Hayes is still standing following his rough encounter with Jacob Fatu on WWE Raw this week.

And he has no plans to change his approach inside the squared circle.

Hayes, who joined The 946 faction several weeks ago, has been heavily involved in the group’s ongoing rivalry with The Bloodline. The two sides have engaged in multiple physical confrontations, with Hayes regularly playing a role in the attacks carried out by Royce Keys’ faction.

One move in particular has become something of a trademark for Hayes during these beatdowns.

The former NXT Champion has repeatedly delivered an assisted double stomp from the top rope to opponents being held in position by his fellow faction members, leading to plenty of reactions and jokes from fans on social media.

Hayes found himself on the receiving end of some punishment during the November 9 episode of WWE Raw, however, when Jacob Fatu made his surprise return to WWE TV and delivered a devastating pop-up Samoan Drop to the 946 member.

The impact quickly became a topic of discussion among fans online.

On Wednesday, November 11, Hayes took to social media to address the attention surrounding the move, while making it clear that he has no intention of abandoning his own signature attack.

“Still alive,” Hayes wrote. “And I’ma keep double stomping y’all, I don’t care.”

The confrontation between The 946 and The Bloodline is building toward a WarGames showdown at WWE Survivor Series 2026, with Royce Keys leading The 946 against Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.