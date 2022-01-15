NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes took to Twitter following last night’s SmackDown and teased a matchup with the New Day’s Kofi Kingston. Hayes writes, “Kofi should come to

@WWENXT real quick tho.”

Kingston, seemingly unafraid of the challenge, responds to Hayes and invites him to SmackDown, adding that it is Royal Rumble season. He states, “Bruh… just bring yo ass to Smackdown! It is rumble season after all…”

You can see their full exchange below.

Bruh… just bring yo ass to Smackdown! It is rumble season after all…🤔 https://t.co/v3BYLLkazk pic.twitter.com/74UXeCQCw9 — 🎅🏿 Sir Kofi Krampus 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) January 15, 2022

As a reminder Hayes recently unified the N.A. championship and the NXT cruiserweight championship, making him the final cruiserweight champion.