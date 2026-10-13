Carmelo Hayes is back on WWE television, and he’s already making his presence felt as the newest member of The 946.

The former WWE NXT Champion made his surprise WWE television return during the closing moments of the October 12 episode of WWE Raw in Bossier City, Louisiana, aligning himself with the faction following an extended absence from television.

The show’s main event featured Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price representing The 946 against Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso of The Bloodline.

The six-man tag-team match ended in a no-contest after Hayes made his unexpected appearance, attacking members of The Bloodline with a crowbar while Nima and Price helped restrain them.

The shocking development came just one day after Hayes fueled speculation about his WWE future by blacking out his profile picture on X. With Hayes having been off television for nearly two months, rumors had begun circulating about his status with the company.

Following his return, Hayes took to Instagram to address the speculation surrounding his absence while delivering a warning to the rest of the WWE roster.

“The reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated,” Hayes wrote. “Ain’t Nobody Safe.”

With Hayes now officially part of The 946 alongside Keys, Nima, Price and Jaida Parker, the faction has added another established name to its ranks as its ongoing rivalry with The Bloodline continues.