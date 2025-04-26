Carmelo Hayes has been on the WWE main roster for a full year already.

And he’s got a big giant trophy and god-awful gaudy necklace to commemorate the occasion.

Following his appearance on the annual SmackDown After Mania show at the sold out Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday night, a show that saw The Miz gift Hayes with the aforementioned enormous Andre The Giant necklace pendant to celebrate his Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal win last week, Hayes surfaced on social media to release a statement.

“Regardless of what was expected or not this year, I never measured my success on Championships or winning matches,” Hayes wrote via X. “When I got the ball it was a first down or touchdown. Stole the show and had banger matches with anyone and everyone.”

Hayes continued, “Traveled the world and honed my craft against the best. Wrestled the WWE Champion 10+ times and got to work and learn from legends and future hall of famers. I’m winning in every way possible. I killed shit this year and was drafted first for a reason. You can’t deny what won’t be denied. Haven’t even started cooking yet. #Happy1Year #Marathon 🏁🎯.”