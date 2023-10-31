Carmelo Hayes reflects on helping Cody Rhodes train for his return to WWE after suffering a gruesome injury in 2022.

Hayes spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet. The former NXT Champion, who also hyped up this evening’s Halloween Havoc, stated that The American Nightmare was just as helpful to him as he was to Cody.

So I know Cody had like, he’d been reaching out and helping me out give me like little pointers and telling me that things are good and giving me like, you know, just talking to me a little bit about certain matters prior to that. And then I know he was getting ready to come back from the Rumble. And he had picked Joe Gacy myself to kind of work around with him. I think it had a lot to do with you know, Joe Gacy being a little bit bigger, me being a little bit more agile and faster. And then obviously Cody, you know, just want to get to know us younger talent and stuff like that. But it was a huge honour. And like I said in his documentary, I didn’t feel like I was helping him. I felt like he was helping me. He was fine. He was chilling but I was like, Oh my god. This is how these guys do it. This is such a difference when you get in there with guys like that. Is such a difference like you like oh, this is that pacing this is that you know I mean, this is that energy. This is where you turn it up here. Like I learned a lot with Cody. I really did.

In a separate interview, Hayes reflected on his run in NXT and expressed how proud he was that he helped the brand grow. He also stated that he is ready for the next chapter of his career. You can read about that here.