NXT superstar Carmelo Hayes recently joined Fightful for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the former two-time North American champion discussing his experience working on WWE Main Event against Cedric Alexander, and how the experience motivated him even further. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On getting the call to work a Main Event match against Cedric Alexander:

I feel like I didn’t miss a beat. I feel like when I got the call, it was like, ‘Good. Finally.’ It was more, I knew it wasn’t a ‘Hey, we’re bringing you up’ because I have a lot I need to focus on in NXT, but it was like a reward. ‘Hey man, go up here, show off up here, and come back down.’

Say she felt more motivated to succeed afterwards: