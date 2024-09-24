If NBA legend Carmelo Anthony wants to experience WWE action up-close and personal, he has an invite.

Carmelo Hayes spoke with The Masked Man Show this week for an interview, during which he spoke about Anthony’s WWE fandom.

“I actually didn’t know he was into wrestling like that,” Hayes said. “I mean, everyone knows 80s wrestling — when I heard him say 80s, 90s wrestling, I was like, alright he cool but I didn’t know if he knew what was going on today.”

Hayes continued, extending an invite to come experience WWE in person.

“I mean, I’m not gonna sell it to him right, but I think he needs to come and experience WWE today,” he said. “We talk about it a lot, you can watch it on TV and get one perspective, but bro, you come to — you trying to tell me if he came to WrestleMania and watched Cody finish the story, he wouldn’t be a fan? You know what I’m saying? That hooked people. Tell him to come through to Atlanta for Bad Blood where the vibes are just crazy. That’s where it’s like, you’ve gotta show somebody, you really can’t talk anybody into being a wrestling fan. They’ve got to experience it.”

