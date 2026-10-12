Carmelo Hayes has made an interesting change to his social media profile amid his ongoing absence from WWE television.

The former WWE United States Champion recently blacked out his profile picture on X, leading to additional speculation among fans regarding his current status with the company.

Hayes has not competed on WWE television since August, when he challenged Baron Corbin for the United States Championship on SmackDown.

His absence has raised questions among fans, particularly considering his involvement in the U.S. Title picture prior to disappearing from television.

Hayes, who is expected to marry fellow WWE Superstar Kelani Jordan later this month, has not publicly explained his absence or the recent change to his social media profile.

It remains unclear whether the blacked-out profile picture is related to his WWE status, a potential storyline development, or something else entirely.