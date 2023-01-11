Carmelo Hayes is ready to be the face of NXT.

The former two-time North American champion spoke about this topic during his recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. During the interview, Hayes states that he is eyeing more gold in NXT, specifcialy the company’s top prize currently held by Bron Breakker. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

Thinks he can be the one who dethrones Bron Breakker for the NXT championship:

I feel like it would be selfish for me to say unfulfilled because I’ve done so much, and I’ve gotten to do so much. It would almost be like, ‘Oh, how much more do you need to do?’ But at the same time, I feel like I can do it, so let me do it. I can beat Bron Breakker, and I can be the face of the company, the rightful face of the company, and I can carry the brand.

Says he is ready to carry the torch for NXT:

I can help build this brand further into the next year or whatever it is. So for that reason alone, and all those times I said I was the A Champion, I think it’s only right, it’s almost fate at this point and poetic justice in a way for me to win that title and be the A Champion of NXT.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)