Carmelo Hayes got to wrestle Ricochet at last year’s NXT Worlds Collide event, and he’s still riding the high from that moment.

The former two-time North American champion discussed this topic during his appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where he gave massive praise to Ricochet for being such a dynamic opponent, one that everyone loves to work with. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says getting to work with Ricochet was a dream come true:

Yeah, it was. That was cool, I’m glad we got to do that. That came on within four days’ notice or something like that. It wasn’t a big drawn-up thing. He showed up to NXT and challenged me, and the PLE was four days later. But yeah, it was a highlight because that was one of the matches, like I have a lot of dream matches. The one with Ricochet, there’s a lot of guys I feel I work well with, and Ricochet is one of them.

How it was even better that the match happened in NXT:

The fact that we actually got to do it while I’m in NXT was dope because I was like, ‘Oh, I get to do it [here].’ The fact that he came down and we got to do it and show that I can go with Ricochet. But I have mad respect for Ricochet.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)