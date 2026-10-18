WWE Superstars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan are officially married.

The couple tied the knot this weekend in Miami, Florida, more than a year after announcing their engagement in July 2025. Hayes proposed to Jordan during a trip to Maui, Hawaii.

Interestingly, the timing of the wedding meant that many of their WWE colleagues were unable to attend, as the company is currently holding live events in Hawaii.

The wedding comes during a busy week for both Superstars. Hayes recently returned to WWE television, where he was revealed as the newest member of The 946 faction.

Meanwhile, Jordan remains a featured star on the NXT brand, where she currently holds the NXT Women’s Championship.

Congratulations to Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan on their marriage.