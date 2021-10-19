New WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes says he treats every day like it’s WrestleMania.

Hayes cashed in his Breakout Tournament title shot last Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 to defeat Isaiah “Swerve” Scott for the NXT North American Title, right after Swerve’s title defense over Santos Escobar. Hayes just spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he has just one speed – full speed.

“They trust me and I trust myself,” Hayes said. “So I’m just going to keep working and keep grinding. I have one speed, and that’s full speed. That’s why I got this opportunity. I treat every day like it’s WrestleMania.”

It was noted that Hayes has chosen to keep his inner circle small, primarily spending time with on-screen partner Trick Williams, as well as Bron Breakker and Harland. The crew is full of ambition, and are looking to become the signature stars of RAW and SmackDown for the foreseeable future.

“Those are my boys,” Hayes said. Those are the only people I’m close with, and we’re here to put in the work.”

Hayes noted last week in a post-match tweet that he plans on making the NXT North American Title the A Championship. He reiterated these comments to SI, and said he doesn’t care if it upsets people.

“I plan on making this North American championship the championship,” he said. “I don’t care if that pisses people off. I’m truly going to do that. I’m not just happy to be here. I’m here to be great.”

