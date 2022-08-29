Patrick Clark is eyeing a return to WWE under his previous ring name, ‘Velveteen Dream,’ as he has been posting things on social media to indicate that he wants to return to the company.

Clark was accused of sending explicit photos to minors in 2020. He admitted the photos were of him but claimed he had been hacked. Dream was released in 2021, five months after his last match.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes noted on Twitter that he is in need of an opponent at next Sunday’s NXT Worlds Collide event. A fan suggested Dream and Hayes responded with the following: