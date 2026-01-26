With WWE’s most unpredictable premium live event fast approaching, anticipation is building for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. Thirty competitors on each side will chase the same prize: a guaranteed championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42. For Carmelo Hayes, the Rumble has already become familiar territory, and one he believes can change a career in minutes.

Hayes has entered the men’s Royal Rumble in each of the past two years, including a 17-minute performance in 2024 that showcased his adaptability against a wide range of opponents. Speaking on No Holds Barred, Hayes emphasized that the match’s value extends well beyond the final elimination.

“The opportunity to be in the Rumble is same as every year,” Hayes explained. “It’s a huge opportunity. I mean, you can make yourself a star. You don’t even got to win the Rumble half the time.” He pointed to the format itself as the great equalizer. “You can make yourself a star in however long you get that opportunity to be in there. Mix it up with different guys.”

That variety, Hayes noted, is part of what separates the Royal Rumble from any other match on the calendar. “I think it’s a cool opportunity to see guys mixing up with guys that you’ve never seen before,” he said, referencing fresh in-ring combinations and brand crossover moments. “There’s a lot of Raw guys that I’ve never got to really interact with.” Add in the annual surprises, and the appeal becomes even stronger. “All the surprises that they have, new guys coming in or old guys coming back, whatever it may be. I’m excited for the Royal Rumble.”

Hayes’ 2025 Rumble appearance took a different turn. He was eliminated first from the men’s match by then–Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, but his impact did not end there. On his way out, Hayes attacked Akira Tozawa, creating an opening for popular streamer IShowSpeed to enter as a surprise replacement. The moment became one of the night’s most talked-about segments, underscoring Hayes’ point that lasting impressions do not require marathon ring time.

The Royal Rumble’s ability to elevate talent in unexpected ways remains one of WWE’s most reliable storytelling tools. Whether through breakout performances, shocking eliminations, or viral moments, the match continues to blur the line between opportunity and outcome, rewarding performers who maximize even the smallest window.

This year’s Royal Rumble premium live event will take place on January 31 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As Hayes prepares for another chance to step into the chaos, his perspective reflects a broader truth about the match: in the Rumble, momentum can be built in seconds, and careers can shift long before the winner ever points to the WrestleMania sign.

