Carmelo Hayes has high praise for his fiancée, WWE NXT star Kelani Jordan, as the couple prepares to tie the knot later this year.

During an interview with WBZ News (see video below), Hayes confirmed that he and Jordan are set to get married in October. While discussing his longtime partner, Hayes also called Jordan one of the best performers in the business today.

“Yes. Thank you,” Hayes said. “[It’s in] October, yes. Kelani Jordan, for NXT. She’s fantastic, one of the best in the game right now.”

Hayes was also asked about Jordan balancing her wrestling career with planning their upcoming wedding.

“That’s — we need to ask her that,” he continued. “She’s doing so well, I give her props on that. She’s doing so good at that. I’m just giving her the ‘Yeses’ and the ‘Yeses.’”

Hayes and Jordan have been engaged for just over a year. The couple announced their engagement in early July 2025 and are now preparing for their October wedding.