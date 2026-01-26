Now firmly established as United States Championship holder, Carmelo Hayes is candid about the fact that his first stretch on WWE’s main roster didn’t unfold the way he envisioned. Rather than viewing that period as a setback, Hayes sees it as an education, one shaped in part by close observation of two of the company’s most influential stars.

Speaking on No Holds Barred, Hayes explained that working around Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns gave him a clearer understanding of what separates top-tier performers from the rest of the roster. “Biggest thing I noticed with Cody especially is just the connection with the fans,” Hayes said. “I feel like that’s something that in Roman too. They’re connected. It’s just like they’re one. They’re ride or die, up and down.”

That observation stuck with him during a stretch where momentum didn’t always swing in his favor. From a creative standpoint, Hayes believes that uncertainty ended up working to his advantage. “What has been good for me is this year and a half of trying to figure out, who I am, what I am, what my purpose is,” he explained. Rather than shielding fans from the process, Hayes leaned into it. “It kind of took the fans on a ride with me where they felt like they’ve seen the journey.”

According to Hayes, that transparency reshaped how audiences reacted to him. “They’ve seen me fail. They’ve seen me have to jump over a hurdle or start back at the beginning,” he said. Over time, that vulnerability shifted the crowd’s investment. “So it’s almost like they organically said, ‘Hey, you know what? We want something for this guy. We want to see this guy win. We want to see this guy overcome.’” Hayes credits that evolution as the foundation of the bond he now shares with fans. “So I think that was my connection that I ended up finding with the fans.”

The journey began in earnest when the former NXT Championship holder was officially drafted to the main roster in April 2024 as a first-round pick in the WWE Draft. Early programs included a prolonged rivalry with Andrade, culminating in a best-of-seven series that ended inconclusively before both men fell short in a Triple Threat United States Title match against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel.

In 2025, Hayes aligned himself with The Miz, a partnership that ultimately dissolved and pushed Hayes into a more prominent babyface singles role. That shift, combined with lessons absorbed from watching Rhodes and Reigns operate at the top, set the stage for his current run.

That framing adds context to WWE’s broader approach to talent development. Allowing performers to struggle publicly, recalibrate, and reconnect can create more authentic stars, especially in an era where fans respond strongly to visible growth rather than instant success.

Looking ahead, Hayes’ evolution suggests that his ceiling may be higher than it first appeared during his call-up. If his connection with the audience continues to deepen, the early turbulence of his main roster run may ultimately be remembered as the groundwork for a much larger chapter still unfolding.