NXT superstar and former two-time North American champion Carmelo Hayes recently joined Fightful for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on proving himself under the WWE banner. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he saw the North American title situation as a challenge:

I took the challenge on it. I said, ‘Okay,’ because it’s out of my control. At that point, it’s like, I’m not going to fight Shawn Michaels for this title. ‘Hey, give it to me. Come on.’ It was a challenge that I was looking at like, ‘Okay, if I have to prove it again. If I have to prove five times that I’m the man, I’ll prove it five times.’

Says he is always ready to prove himself: