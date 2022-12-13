NXT superstar and former two-time North American champion Carmelo Hayes recently joined Fightful for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on proving himself under the WWE banner. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
How he saw the North American title situation as a challenge:
I took the challenge on it. I said, ‘Okay,’ because it’s out of my control. At that point, it’s like, I’m not going to fight Shawn Michaels for this title. ‘Hey, give it to me. Come on.’ It was a challenge that I was looking at like, ‘Okay, if I have to prove it again. If I have to prove five times that I’m the man, I’ll prove it five times.’
Says he is always ready to prove himself:
That’s always my mindset. They keep throwing things at me to see if I’m going to miss, and I looked at this as another one of those. ‘Okay, you want to take my title and you want make me try…’ I didn’t win it back, so I guess I did miss. At the same time, ‘You want to put me in a ladder match, you want me to show out and get my title back, alright, that’s what we’re going to do.’