Carmelo Hayes talks about working alongside Cody Rhodes.

The NXT Champion was tasked with helping The American Nightmare train for his in-ring return after tearing his pectoral muscle back in 2022. During an interview with Stick It Wrestling he says that Cody was basically ready to go before he even started to help.

It was easy (helping Cody Rhodes prepare for his in-ring return) because I felt like he was already ready to go. I think he just had to dot the Is and cross the Ts and do everything as far as medical clearance goes.

Staying on subject, Hayes says that he learned a great deal from Cody in the time that they were together and now feels like he understands how a guy at the highest level operates.

But I learned more from him than he — that’s when people are like, ‘You helped Cody.’ Shoot, Cody helped me, and it was just cool to build that bond with him and just pick his brain on a lot of things and him and I, you know, we just wrestled around and it worked and it was a learning experience for me because I’m like, okay, this is (what) working with a top-level guy feels like and it feels good and it feels right and I’m like, oh yeah, I can’t wait to get to this level with these guys because this is easy. Cody’s a phenomenal talent and his brain, I love the way he thinks and he still, to this day, checks up on me and stays in touch.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)