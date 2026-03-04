A potential clash between CM Punk and Carmelo Hayes would pit one of WWE’s most influential veterans against one of its fastest-rising stars. According to Hayes, he believes he would come out on top.

During an appearance on the Beyond The Bell Podcast, Hayes said he would love the opportunity to step into the ring with Punk and even floated the idea of a high-stakes showdown.

“Yeah, I mean I definitely want to wrestle CM Punk,” Hayes said. “I had made a joke on Twitter, I was like, if we do, it’s got to be winner takes all. That’d be crazy.”

Despite acknowledging Punk’s reputation as one of the industry’s best performers, Hayes expressed confidence that his current momentum would give him the advantage.

“I’d probably run circles around him, honestly. I think CM Punk’s a great in-ring performer, but I don’t think he’s ready for what I got, because, man, I’m just going right now. I’m very much so looking forward to that match. And I challenge CM Punk to really bring the heat.”

While Hayes spoke boldly about a potential match, he also made it clear that Punk has played an important role backstage for younger WWE talent.

The current United States Champion explained that Punk has served as a mentor to several wrestlers on the roster, even sharing an emotional moment he witnessed after winning his first title.

“So, I’ve looked up to CM Punk and he’s been a mentor to a lot of the younger guys backstage, despite what people want to say,” Hayes said. “He’s always been a mentor to a lot of us and he’s always excited to see us have our first moments.”

Hayes recalled seeing Punk react backstage after his championship victory.

“I remember when I won the title, he was in Gorilla with a tear in his eye. I couldn’t believe it.”

According to Hayes, Punk’s reaction likely came from remembering his own first championship win and how much that moment meant early in his career.

Punk has recently spoken highly of several younger WWE stars, including Hayes, Trick Williams, and Oba Femi. The former world champion has also expressed interest in facing them before eventually retiring, making a potential showdown with Hayes something fans could realistically see down the road.