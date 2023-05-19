Carmelo Hayes is ready to show Bron Breakker who the #1 guy in NXT is at the upcoming Battleground premium live event.

The NXT champ spoke about Breakker during a recent interview with WrestlingNews.Co, where he admitted that their feud goes beyond just winning gold.

It’s not cool and I think this is beyond the championship at this point. I said it before, he’s thrived without this championship. He doesn’t want this championship, he wants to hurt me and he wants to embarrass me in front of my friends and family. There’s a competition as to who the guy is, who’s number one and who’s number two.

Hayes adds that Breakker will find out at Battleground how serious of a man he is after the countless attacks by the former champion over the last couple of months.

I always thought I was number one, he always thought he was number one. I am number one and he still thinks he’s number one, so we need to put that conversation to rest. At NXT Battleground, who the real number one is, undisputed, that’s where we’re gonna find out.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hayes gave his thoughts on not being picked in the 2023 WWE draft and how he’s okay with that so he can continue to prove his dominance in NXT. Check out his comments on that here.

