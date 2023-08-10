Months after Cody Rhodes made his shocking return to WWE the American Nightmare went down with a torn pectoral injury, an injury that kept him on the shelf for seven months. Reports later surfaced revealing that NXT superstar Carmelo Hayes helped train Cody while he was out and helped get him ready for the 2023 Royal Rumble, a match he won.

That recovery process, including Hayes’ help, was documented in Cody’s new documentary on Peacock. Hayes has since taken to Instagram to comment on his role in Cody’s recovery and alerted the WWE Universe that they should check out his documentary. He writes, “Was an honor to be a small part in the road to recovery for @americannightmarecody. His documentary just dropped last week on @peacock, TAP IN if you haven’t already.”

The former three-time TNT Champion responded to Hayes by writing, “Dawg!!! When we dancing?” Hayes fired right back with, “I’m always free on Monday’s.”

You can check out the exchange below.