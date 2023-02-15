Carmelo Hayes has become one of NXT’s fastest rising stars, but the former two-time NXT North American Champion believes his right-hand man Trick Williams, has even bigger star potential.

Hayes spoke on this topic during his appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. During his chat he brought up working with Williams and how he believes he’s one of the company’s most underrated talents, adding that fans are seeing a toned down version of his persona due to their pairing.

That’s my boy. Trick Williams, underrated. Yes (he’s a great talker) and he’s getting good in the ring. He just doesn’t get a lot of time to show it. If anything, he tones himself down when he’s with me because I’m not really with the funny stuff all the time. But, I can’t wait for him to do his thing and he just shows — he has to tone himself down with me but he’s got it man.

While Williams has yet to unlock his full potential Hayes is right on the door of superstardom. He picked up a huge decisive victory over Apollo Crews at the recent Takeover Vengeance Day premium live event and looks to be on a collision course with NXT Champion, Bron Breakker.

Hayes’ full interview can be found below.

