WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes has issued a warning to top main roster stars, including Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Hayes has talked about wanting to face Rollins in previous interviews, but he recently spoke with Sportskeeda and expressed interest in facing Reigns, Rollins, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.

“I will come to your front door, you know what I mean, I’ll come to your front door,” Hayes said of WWE’s main roster. “Seth, I have said multiple times. Seth Rollins, and that’s a match that’s gonna happen. Stay there, because I will come there. Don’t worry about coming down here. This is my place, I’ll handle it down here but I’m coming up to you. He’s gonna see me. Same thing with AJ, same thing with Finn. All of those guys Roman, too.”

Hayes will compete in the inaugural Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline this weekend, going up against Axiom, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh and Grayson Waller.

Below is the full interview with Hayes:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.