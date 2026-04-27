Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with Michael Fairman for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, Mr. Melo Don’t Miss spoke about how fans missed the cue on how to react to him, noting that they felt the desire to cheer for him even though he was being portrayed as a heel character.

And he doesn’t see it as their fault.

“I did feel at one point the fans weren’t sure how to feel about me,” Hayes said. “Like it almost was like they wanted to cheer for me but I was kind of telling them not to. It’s a warm feeling, you don’t want to be in that position. So the fact that we allowed them to say, ‘It’s ok to like this guy.’ I think they were like, ‘Ok good because we like this guy, we don’t know why we were supposed to not like this guy. He hasn’t done anything for us to not like him.’”

Hayes continued, “And I think the best heels come from where you learn to love somebody and then they break your heart and then you learn, ‘Ok, nah I hate you.’ But I never did anything to them so, they were just kind of didn’t really care one way or another. And then you’re going up against their favorite wrestlers and stuff. Why would they cheer you over them?”

Carmelo Hayes dropped the WWE United States Championship to Sami Zayn, leading to a Zayn vs. Trick Williams and Lil Yachty rivalry heading into WrestleMania. Something that appeared to contribute to the odd reaction Zayn has been receiving from the audience as of late, with “We Want Melo!” chants aimed at Zayn at WrestleMania being evidence to support this theory.