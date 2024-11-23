Carmelo Hayes was still fired up after his interaction with Cody Rhodes after WWE SmackDown went off the air on Friday night.

During the November 22 episode of WWE SmackDown, Hayes was involved in a pull-apart altercation with “The American Nightmare” after making a quick crack about the public perception of the Undisputed WWE Champion following his face-to-face segment with Kevin Owens on the show.

After the show went off the air, Hayes surfaced on social media with a vicious one-liner.

“Ran into CM Punk,” Hayes’ post on X began. “Just gave me the best advice to never lose a backstage fight again.”

The line is obviously in reference to the reputation of CM Punk, who also returned on the 11/22 SmackDown, stemming from his backstage incidents in AEW with The Elite and Jack Perry.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Cody Rhodes is scheduled for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped after the 11/22 episode on Friday night at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

