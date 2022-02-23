The WWE NXT North American Title will be on the line during next Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode.

Last week’s Vengeance Day special saw Carmelo Hayes retain the NXT North American Title over Cameron Grimes, and then have a backstage confrontation with Pete Dunne. On this week’s show, Dunne interrupted a celebration speech by Hayes and Trick Williams. Dunne issued a challenge for next week and Trick tried to deny him, but Hayes said he doesn’t back down from anyone.

Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther has also been announced for next week. Sikoa got into it with Imperium last week at Vengeance Day, and that feud continued this week when Imperium crashed Malcolm Bivens’ Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic celebration segment for The Creed Brothers. The brothers brawled with NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner at ringside while Gunther cornered Bivens in the ring. Sikoa then made the save and laid Gunther out. Sikoa later told Bivens that he did this for himself, not for Bivens.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s NXT:

* Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Tommaso Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Round 1: Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Round 1: Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

* Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Pete Dunne

