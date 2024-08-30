Carmelo Hayes wants a piece of John Cena when “The Greatest of All-Time” returns to WWE for his “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour in 2025.

During the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 media day on Friday, the former WWE NXT World Champion and current WWE SmackDown Superstar called out the future WWE Hall of Fame legend for a showdown as part of his WWE farewell tour next year.

“I mean, I don’t really want to predict, but I will call out somebody just because I feel like this is the perfect time to do it,” Hayes told Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture. “I think, you know, I talked about it earlier today as well, but John Cena, he’s on his retirement tour. He put out the message. He said, you want some, come get some. I think, to be honest, I’m right at the front of the line of people that are going to come get some.”

Hayes continued, “So, John, I’m just letting you know, just giving you the heads up. Your time is up and my time is now.”

