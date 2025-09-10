— Carmelo Hayes made his return to WWE NXT on this week’s show, reuniting with Trick Williams to confront #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa).

Ciampa opened by saying that it’s always special to be in an NXT ring, but this night carried extra meaning — it marked the 10-year anniversary of his first match teaming with Gargano in NXT. Gargano followed up by declaring he is “NXT for life,” and meant every word. Ciampa added that when he had his last match in NXT, he hoped it wouldn’t truly be the last.

Trick Williams then hit the ring, acknowledging that #DIY got the better of him the previous week, but reminding them that it was a two-on-one fight. He accused #DIY of being jealous because their version of NXT couldn’t measure up to his. Gargano dared him to step inside the ring, but Trick revealed he wasn’t alone.

That’s when Hayes arrived to back him up. Hayes told Trick that while Trick might call NXT his house, #DIY built it, and Hayes was the one who renovated it — implying that Trick was just squatting. Trick admitted he had been talking trash about Hayes and owned up to it, but insisted the brand was still his house.

Ciampa then stirred the pot, asking which of them was really the “big brother” and which was the “little brother.” Hayes fired back by reminding DIY that Ciampa betraying Gargano was one of the biggest backstabs in NXT history.

Gargano cut off further debate and issued a challenge — #DIY vs. Trick & Melo in a tag team match.

— Lainey Reid has advanced in the WWE Speed Women’s Title number one contender’s tournament.

Reid picked up the win over Faby Apache after Natalya provided a key distraction while Apache was perched on the top rope. Apache went for a swanton but missed, allowing Reid to capitalize with a running knee strike to secure the victory.

With the win, Reid now moves on to face Candice LeRae in the tournament finals on the September 23rd episode of NXT. The winner will earn a title shot against Sol Ruca for the Women’s Speed Championship at NXT No Mercy.

Meanwhile, Natalya will go one-on-one with Apache at WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide in Las Vegas, NV.

— Joe Hendry’s name was spoken once more, and sure enough, he appeared.

On this week’s episode of NXT, DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) defended their NXT Tag Team Championships against Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

During the bout, Cutler James boldly declared, “Joe Hendry will not appear tonight.” That statement didn’t hold true for long, as Hendry’s name was mentioned and he made his arrival — crashing through the arena wall before chasing James into the ring.

As the referee was caught up with Hendry’s sudden appearance, DarkState managed to reverse a roll-up attempt and secure the win to retain their titles.

— Blake Monroe is ready to drag Jordynne Grace to hell.

One week after Grace left her bloodied, Monroe unveiled a darker side on the September 9th episode of WWE NXT.

Seated in a bathtub, bathed in red light and surrounded by candles, Monroe said she was supposed to embody Glamour, but Grace shattered that illusion. She said,

“I wanted to be something different. I wanted to be clean, perfect. But the truth is… Glamour was never meant to be clean. Glamour is cruel. Glamour is merciless.”

Monroe admitted that Grace awakened something she thought was long buried. She said,

“You didn’t humble me. You didn’t break me. You awakened me. I’ll show you why even Blake Monroe can make the Devil blush. See you in hell, JG.”

Grace replied with, “Ready and waiting, gorgeous.”

— Tyler Breeze made his return to WWE NXT on this week’s episode.

Following Tavion Heights’ victory over Ethan Page in a flag match, Breeze appeared at ringside with his trademark selfie stick before stepping into the ring. With the Canadian flag draped over Page, Breeze posed for a selfie next to Page’s fallen body.

Breeze originally competed in NXT from 2012 to 2015 before moving to the main roster. He returned to NXT in 2019 but was released by WWE in 2021. Since then, he has continued to work with the company in backstage and digital roles.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT: Homecoming below:

* Grayson Waller Effect with Oba Femi and Ricky Saints

* Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

* Surprise appearances.