‘Melo Don’t Miss.

Even when the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy is up for grabs.

The 2025 edition of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal took place during tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, delivering a chaotic and entertaining showcase of Superstars all vying for the prestigious honor.

Rey Fenix made his way to the ring first, receiving a strong reaction from the crowd. As he settled in, WWE aired an elaborate video package chronicling the history of the annual over-the-top-rope spectacle.

Once the video wrapped, Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme hit and he joined the fray. By that point, the ring was already packed with Superstars, many of whom entered during the lengthy package.

The bell sounded and the action got underway in wild fashion. A fun early moment saw R-Truth trying to buddy up with Carlito, even stealing a bite from his iconic apple. Carlito didn’t take kindly to the gesture and attacked, only for Truth to turn the tables and eliminate him.

Following a flurry of eliminations, the field was narrowed down to the final four: Shinsuke Nakamura, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, and Rey Fenix. Just when it seemed Fenix might be closing in on victory, El Grande Americano—emerging after previously being eliminated as Chad Gable—returned to the ring and shockingly tossed Fenix out.

Nakamura was the next to go, leaving former rivals Carmelo Hayes and Andrade to square off in the final moments. The two shared a quick smile, a nod to their acclaimed best-of-seven series in 2024, before going all out. In the end, it was Hayes who outlasted Andrade, tossing him over the top rope to claim the victory.