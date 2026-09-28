The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match between Silas Mason and Carson B. Drake ended in a referee stoppage on Saturday’s Powerrr broadcast. The National Wrestling Alliance said an injury derailed the match, but it has not identified the injury or announced a recovery timeline for Drake.

The bout was the main event of NWA 78 on Comet. The promotion said the stoppage left its title feud unresolved and announced that Drake would get another match with Mason at Sunday’s Samhain: Part 4 taping in Milwaukee.

The NWA described the rematch as the main event at Turner Hall Ballroom, where its first Milwaukee show was scheduled for September 27. The promotion’s announcement did not provide a medical update beyond its description of the injury that stopped the televised bout.

Source: National Wrestling Alliance’s September 27 announcement.