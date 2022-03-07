Former ROH owner and current Ambassador Cary Silkin has been named the first recipient of the ROH Hall of Fame Legacy Award.

The special Hall of Fame edition of ROH TV aired this past weekend and Silkin was presented the award by ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni as a surprise at the end of the episode.

Silkin joins CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe and ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes as inductees into the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame Class.

ROH noted that the Legacy Award “honors those who have made a significant contribution to ROH outside the ring.”

Silkin tweeted on the honor and tagged Gabe Sapolsky, Adam Pearce, and Hunter “Delirious” Johnston.

“thank you to everyone who helped me on this journey the staff the wrestlers the fans it was a group effort!! @BookItGabe @ScrapDaddyAP @ROHDelirious” he wrote.

The ROH TV Hall of Fame episode will be released online soon.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full tweet from Silkin:

Cary Silkin Named First ROH Hall Of Fame Legacy Award Winner | ROH Wrestling thank you to everyone who helped me on this journey the staff the wrestlers the fans it was a group effort!!

⁦⁦@BookItGabe⁩ ⁦@ScrapDaddyAP⁩

⁦@ROHDelirious⁩ https://t.co/UchGhMqq5I — Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 7, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.