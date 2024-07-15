Cary Silkin is not happy with the current presentation of ROH under AEW President, Tony Khan.

Silkin, who owned ROH from 2002-2011, spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Mat Memories from Madison Sqaure Garden podcast. This is what he had to say:

Ring of Honor of that era tried to show some respect to professional wrestling,” Silkin said. ‘Sure, we had some wacky stuff. Sure, we had the the flippy dippy do… was coming into fashion but, you know, the flippy dippy do was going on with Édouard Carpentier too. Ring of Honor, there was some good pro wrestling going on in that segment of it but right now, Ring of Honor it’s like no one cares at all. I don’t care how much money Tony Khan has. It’s not being treated very well.

Tony Khan purchased ROH back in 2022 and has been keeping it alive with PPVS and weekly television ever since. This means that Khan also owns the entire ROH library, which he has been using as leverage for his ongoing negotiations with Warner Bros Disocovery.

Do you agree with Silkin? Give your thoughts in the comments below.