During a recent episode of the ROH Strong Podcast, former Ring of Honor Owner Cary Silkin spoke on C.M. Punk attempting to buy Ring of Honor from him. Here’s what he had to say:

I get a text message in like 2010. CM Punk texts me out of nowhere and is like, ‘What would you want to sell Ring of Honor?’ I’ve hustled tickets on the street and have had a somewhat successful business. I don’t think text messaging is the way to approach sales of companies. That first text message might be, ‘I’d like to talk to you about something.’ Those were my only two real offers…they weren’t real. Those were the only two rinky-dink offers I’ve ever had.

In 2010, his business tactics weren’t the best or else it was a fleeting thought by a friend of his.