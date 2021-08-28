During the latest episode of his Last Stop Penn Station podcast ROH ambassador and former company owner Cary Silkin spoke about CM Punk’s debut in AEW, revealing that he put the Chicago Savior in touch with ROH a couple years ago for a potential return that didn’t end up working out. Hear the full story in the highlights below.

Says Punk was in talks to potentially return to ROH a couple of years ago:

A couple years ago I called him [CM Punk]… we can talk about it a little. It was a possibility of him coming back to Ring of Honor and I put him in touch with the powers that be and the powers that be told me that this time it just wasn’t a mutually beneficial situation so, that’s it.

How he was lenient with talent trying out for other companies while under contract:

I was too — in retrospect, I was too lenient with these guys. Whether it was Nigel [McGuinness], whether it was Bryan Danielson, whether it was this guy or that guy. If somebody had an opportunity, not necessarily TNA but a WWE tryout, I would let ‘em go and even though they were under contract and I think they appreciated that and… it was very few cases of guys just trying to break out of the contract or else just leaving. It was a decent amount of respect both ways.

