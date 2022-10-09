Wrestling Inc. recently conducted an interview with former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin, and whether he still has a connection with ROH following the purchase of the brand by AEW President, Tony Khan. Silkin also discusses his participation at AEW Grand Slam Dynamite. Highlights are below.

Says he doesn’t have any current relationship with ROH, but wouldn’t mind coming around every so often:

“I don’t have any. Naturally, I would like to come around. Yeah, there’s been no discussions regarding that, but it would just be sort of nice to … it’s like Old Timer’s Day at Wrigley Field or Yankee Stadium. ‘Oh, have Cary come by’. Yeah, of course, but at the same time, I’m not looking to schlep around on a weekly or even a … I’ve just picked my spots.”

On his participation at AEW Grand Slam Dynamite:

“That was perfect, doing Arthur Ashe [Stadium]. That was perfect. And assuming there’s an ROH pay-per-view coming up, I don’t know. Do you know? I don’t know.”