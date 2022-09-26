Cary Silkin, ROH’s previous owner before Tony Khan of AEW bought the promotion, made an appearance on Busted Open to discuss how the company was doing under its new management (per Wrestling Inc).
According to Silkin, the company’s two PPV events under Khan haven’t yet reached the heights of their potential.
“No, not yet. Maybe Tony Khan will hear this and not be happy with what I said … He’s got so many people there that he’s going to use contracted AEW guys as opposed to bringing in Dalton Castle regularly or bringing in a Matt Taven or whoever else. Hopefully some of these guys who are fringe but worthy wrestling talent like Taven, like Mike Bennett, other guys have signed with Impact already.”