Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin recently took to Instagram to hype up this weekend’s Final Battle pay-per-view, which will be the first time in the event’s long history that he won’t be able to attend.

Silkin writes, “This is the 1st Final Battle I will not be in attendance for, nothing lasts forever. It was essentially a tradition to have Final Battle in New York City sometimes Philly and then Baltimore. Here’s a classic poster from the 2010 final battle which also featured Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly Kenny King Rhett Titus, TJ Perkins Christopher Daniels Julius smokes Homicide, Sonjay Dutt. Eddie Edwards, Sarah Delray, Serena Deeb, amazing Kong and Daizee Haze. Good luck to all of this years participants.”

The full card for Final Battle can be found here. Check out Silkin’s post below.